 World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle On Day 2

India's Srikanth Dhanush won the gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle with a new world record of 251.7 rings.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The Indian shooters continued their impressive dominance on day 2 of the ongoing World Deaf Shooting Championship in Germany. India's Srikanth Dhanush won the gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Rifle with a new world record of 251.7 rings.

Shourya Saini and Mohammed Murtaza won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the women's 10m Air Rifle event, Mahit Sandhu won the silver medal, while Natasha Joshi secured bronze.

Overall Indian shooters have now won 9 medals so far in the competition. Earlier on Day 1 Indian shooters began their campaign winning one gold, two silver and one bronze medal on day one of the competitions on Saturday.

Anuya Prasad won gold in the women's 10m Air Pistol while India also had a double podium finish in the men's 10m Air Pistol with Abhinav Deshwal winning silver and Shubham Vashist winning bronze as the duo also teamed up with Chetan Sakpal to clinch the team silver in the event

Day 1 results

Anuya Prasad- 10m Air Pistol Women (Gold)

Abhinav Deshwal - 10m Air Pistol Men (Silver)

Shubham Vashist - 10m Air Pistol Men (Bronze)

10m Air Pistol Men Team - Abhinav Deshwal, Shubham Vashist & Chetan Sapkal (Silver)

About World Deaf Shooting Championship

The Championship will go on till September 7, 2024, and Indian shooters will compete in the Air Rifle and Air Pistol disciplines.

