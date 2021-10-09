World Cup Qualifier Logo; Germany escape to victory

Hamburg: Hansi Flick made it four wins from four in charge of Germany as substitute Thomas Muller grabbed the winner against resilient Romania 2-1, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group at the Volksparkstadion, Sylvesterallee here on Friday.

Ianis Hagi's fine individual strike put the visitors ahead and they defended gallantly until Serge Gnabry fired Germany level early in the second period.

Home pressure finally told when Leon Goretzka flicked on Joshua Kimmich's corner for the unmarked Müller to score in the 81st minute and make it six wins out of seven for the Mannschaft in Group J.

Norway stayed ahead of Turkey in Group G as they came back to draw 1-1 in Istanbul and remain closest to section leaders Netherlands. Kerem Aktürkoğlu's early goal gave Stefan Kuntz the perfect start in his first game as the home side's new head coach but Kristian Thorstvedt's leveller before the break means Norway are two points behind the Dutch – and, perhaps more crucially, two ahead of Turkey.

The battle for second behind runaway Group E leaders Belgium remains tight after a thrilling draw in Prague. Aaron Ramsey put Wales ahead on the break but the hosts equalised inside 90 seconds through Jakub Pešek. Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward's error from a backpass ended in a bizarre own goal but Daniel James steered in superbly to leave both sides on eight points.

Davy Klaassen scored for the third time in four internationals as the Netherlands earned an important victory away to Latvia.

Russia and Croatia took giant steps towards finishing in the top two in Group H after wins against Slovakia and Cyprus. The leading pair are six points clear of third-placed Slovenia, for whom Josip Ilicic scored twice in a handsome success in Malta.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:21 PM IST