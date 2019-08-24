World Archery Youth Championships: Sukhbeer Singh stars as India bag a bronze

Madrid: Indian junior compound men's team won a bronze while Sukhbeer Singh assured himself of a second medal in the World Archery Youth Championships here on Friday.

Playing in his first international event, Sukhbeer helped India open their medal account when he teamed up with Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Tushar Phadtare to shoot a flawless final round and beat Colombia 234-231 for the bronze.

Trailing by one point till the penultimate end, the Indian trio made a spectacular recovery, shooting 60 out of 60 with two Xs (closer to centre) to defeat Colombia's Jagdeep Teji Singh Mejia, Gomez Zuluaga Felipe and Toro Vasquez Manuel who scored 56.

Sukhbeer also assured himself of at least a silver when he partnered Raginee Markoo to defeat Iranian duo of Geesa Bybordy and Danial Heidarzadehdehkordi 154-151 in the semifinal of compound junior mixed pair event.