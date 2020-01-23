World Archery lifts ban on India with conditions

In a big boost to Indian archers' preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, the world body on Thursday conditionally lifted the suspension on India, with immediate effect, less than a week after the embattled national federation held its elections.

While lifting the ban, World Archery instructed the Archery Association of India to make changes in its constitution regarding athlete membership, resolve governance issues and develop a strategic plan. It also asked AAI to furnish a quarterly progress report on these issues.

"World Archery has conditionally lifted the suspension of the Archery Association of India following elections in New Delhi on 18 January. The decision was made by executive board postal vote," the WA said in a statement.

Union Minister Arjun Munda was elected as AAI president here on Saturday in the polls held on the orders of the Delhi High Court. World Archery and Indian Olympics Association had sent their observers for the elections. "Indian archers are allowed to compete in World Archery events as of Thursday 23 January 2020. The federation has been instructed to update its constitution to clarify athlete membership, develop a strategic plan and resolve other governance issues. A progress report is required every three months," it added.