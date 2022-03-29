Women's World Cup: West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher tests positive for COVID-19, to miss semifinal against Australia

Veteran West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher has been ruled out of the Women's ODI World Cup semifinal against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, the ICC said on Tuesday.

Fletcher, who has played 58 ODIs, is a vital cog in the Caribbean side and her absence will reduce West Indies' bowling options against the powerful Australia line-up.

Mandy Mangru, who is in New Zealand as a travelling reserve, has been drafted into the squad as Fletcher's replacement and is in contention to play her first game of the tournament on Wednesday.

Fletcher has picked up four wickets from three matches at the showpiece, with her best haul coming against Bangladesh when she collected 3/29 from 10 overs in Mount Maunganui.

Mangru has played just one ODI for the West Indies and that came in the lead-up to the World Cup when she earned a debut against South Africa in Johannesburg last month.

The 22-year-old scored 15 runs batting at number six on that occasion and registered bowling figures of 0/15 from three overs with her handy off-spin.

Mangru is a temporary replacement for Fletcher.

A COVID replacement can be temporary, which means once the affected player has recovered, he or she would be eligible to return to the squad in place of the travelling reserve.

Any replacement in the squad requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:44 PM IST