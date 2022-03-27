Women's World Cup: Defending champs England crush Bangladesh by 100 runs to book semifinal berth

Defending champions England became the third team to book its place in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup with a comfortable 100-run win over Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Sophia Dunkley's 72-ball 67 helped the reigning champions post 234 for six at Basin Reserve and a polished bowling performance, led yet again by Sophie Ecclestone's economical spell of 3/15, meant Bangladesh never threatened to rein in England's total and were bowled out for 134 in the 48th over.

England have now won four matches on the trot, having more than made up for their slow start to the tournament with a string of impressive performances that has highlighted the depth in their squad.

Experienced seamer Anya Shrubsole was rested on Sunday, paving the way for Charlie Dean (3/31) and Freya Davies (2/36) to show their prowess as Knight used seven different bowlers to successfully negate the Bangladesh batters.

Ecclestone did it best as she maintained her spot at the top of the leading wicket taker tally at the tournament with another superb spell, while Knight (1/15) bowled some valuable overs of her own.

All-rounder Lata Mondal top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 and openers Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter made 23 apiece, but none of their batters found scoring easy to come by against England's quality bowlers.

Earlier, Dunkley helped pace England to their total during the important middle overs as Nat Sciver (40), Tammy Beaumont (33) and Amy Jones (31) provided plenty of support.

Salma Khatun (2/46) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, who combined well to make sure England couldn't gather too much momentum throughout their innings.

England's quest to reach the knockout stages of the tournament actually started poorly, with Danni Wyatt (6) and Knight (6) falling inside the first eight overs and the score only on 26.

Sciver and Beaumont put on 60 for the third wicket to help get England back on track, but Beaumont was dismissed by Ritu Moni with the first ball of the 25th over as Bangladesh fought back strongly.

While Dunkley held the innings together, Katherine Brunt (24 not out) scored some valuable runs towards the end runs to ensure England to reach the winning total.

First-timers Bangladesh finished the tournament in seventh place on the standings with just one win from eight matches.

Brief Scores England Women 234 for 6 in 50 overs (Sophia Dunkley 67, Nat Sciver 40; Salma Khatun 2/46) beat Bangladesh Women 134 all out in 48 overs (Lata Mondal 30, Shamima Sultana 23, Sharmin Akhter 23; Sophie Ecclestone 3/15, Charlie Dean 3/31) by 100 runs

Sunday, March 27, 2022