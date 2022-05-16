Women’s World Boxing Championships: Manisha wins to confirm second medal for India

Indian boxer Manisha secured herself a medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships after registering a quarterfinal win in Istanbul on Monday.

Manisha got the better of Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor in the hard-fought 57kg quarter-final by a 4-1 margin.

Manisha will take on Italy’s Irma Testa, who defeated Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova 4-1 in another quarter-final.

Earlier, Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen (52kg) secured India its first medal with a 5-0 win over England's Charley-Sian Davison.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 06:45 PM IST