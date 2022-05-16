Women’s World Boxing Championships: Manisha wins to confirm second medal for India

Indian boxer Manisha secured herself a medal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships after registering a quarterfinal win in Istanbul on Monday.
Manisha got the better of Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor in the hard-fought 57kg quarter-final by a 4-1 margin.
Manisha will take on Italy’s Irma Testa, who defeated Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova 4-1 in another quarter-final.
Earlier, Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen (52kg) secured India its first medal with a 5-0 win over England's Charley-Sian Davison.
ALSO READAsian wrestling championship: Anshu Malik, Radhika settle for silver medals, Manisha wins bronze
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)