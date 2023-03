Lovlina Borgohain defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the 75kg final to win the world title at the World Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Sunday.

Lovlina took the early lead in the contest by sealing the first round on a split verdict. The Aussie fought back as judges awarded the second round in her favour by four to one.

Lovlina, however, salvaged the third round to win on points by a split decision.