Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026: Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team Clinches Bronze With Commanding 3–0 Win Over Korea | Video | X / @TheHockeyIndia

New Delhi: The Indian U18 Women’s Hockey Team secured the Bronze Medal at the Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026 after registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the bronze medal match at Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday. Sandeepa Kumari (2’), Captain Sweety Kujur (16’) and Nousheen Naz (33’) were on target as India capped off their campaign with an impressive podium finish.

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Determined to bounce back from their narrow shootout defeat against China in the semi-finals, India made a dream start and took the lead within the opening two minutes. Sandeepa Kumari (2') showcased excellent composure in front of goal, producing a brilliant finish to give India the breakthrough and set the tone for the contest.

India continued to dominate possession and create opportunities in the attacking circle. Their persistence paid off in the 16th minute when Captain Sweety Kujur (16') found the back of the net with a field goal to double India’s advantage heading into the second quarter.

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With a comfortable two-goal cushion, India maintained control after the break and further extended their lead in the 33rd minute. The tournament’s top scorer, Nousheen Naz (33'), added her name to the scoresheet with a clinical field goal, taking her tally to 12 goals in the competition and strengthening her position at the top of the scoring charts.

India remained disciplined at the back throughout the contest, denying Korea any clear scoring opportunities while continuing to threaten on the counterattack. The defensive unit held firm to preserve the clean sheet as India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to secure the bronze medal.

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For her influential performance and opening goal, Sandeepa Kumari was adjudged the Player of the Match.

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The bronze medal marks a strong finish to India’s campaign at the Women’s U18 Asia Cup 2026, with the team showcasing its attacking quality, scoring 36 goals, defensive resilience and immense promise throughout the tournament.

The Women's U18 Asia Cup 2026 final between China and hosts Japan will be played later on Saturday at 1:30 PM IST in Kakamigahara, Japan.

Meanwhile, the Indian U18 Men's Hockey Team will take on the Japan U18 Men's Hockey Team later on Saturday at 03:30 PM IST in the final of the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026.