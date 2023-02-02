Women's T20I Tri-Series: Chloe Tryon stars as South Africa beat India by 5 wickets in final

South Africa clinched the Women's T20I tri-series in East London on Wednesday after beating India by 5 wickets in the final.

A disappointing performance with the bat saw India scoring just 109 for 4 in 20 overs after opting to bat first.

Harleen Deol's 56-ball 46 was the only score of any significance while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with 21 runs while the rest all flopped with the bat.

Nonkululeko Mlaba bagged a couple of wickets for the hosts while Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus took one each.

South Africa in reply, chased down the target in 18 overs thanks to Chloe Tryon's unbeaten 57 off 32 balls.

India gave a tough fight with the ball thanks to Sneh Rana (2/21), Renuka Singh (1/16), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/25) and Deepti Sharma (1/19), but they just didn't have enough runs on the board to stop South Africa.