e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWomen's T20I Tri-Series: Chloe Tryon stars as South Africa beat India by 5 wickets in final

Women's T20I Tri-Series: Chloe Tryon stars as South Africa beat India by 5 wickets in final

A disappointing performance with the bat saw India lose the Women's T20I Tri-Series final against South Africa by 5 wickets on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

South Africa clinched the Women's T20I tri-series in East London on Wednesday after beating India by 5 wickets in the final.

A disappointing performance with the bat saw India scoring just 109 for 4 in 20 overs after opting to bat first.

Harleen Deol's 56-ball 46 was the only score of any significance while captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed with 21 runs while the rest all flopped with the bat.

Read Also
Women's cricket a sleeping giant ready to awaken with the advent of WPL in India
article-image

Nonkululeko Mlaba bagged a couple of wickets for the hosts while Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus took one each.

South Africa in reply, chased down the target in 18 overs thanks to Chloe Tryon's unbeaten 57 off 32 balls.

India gave a tough fight with the ball thanks to Sneh Rana (2/21), Renuka Singh (1/16), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/25) and Deepti Sharma (1/19), but they just didn't have enough runs on the board to stop South Africa.

Read Also
WATCH: India’s U-19 women's cricket team vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat receives grand welcome from...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Women's T20I Tri-Series: Chloe Tryon stars as South Africa beat India by 5 wickets in final

Women's T20I Tri-Series: Chloe Tryon stars as South Africa beat India by 5 wickets in final

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood cleared of all charges, including rape & assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood cleared of all charges, including rape & assault

Ravi Bishnoi has potential to become like Rashid Khan says, Suresh Raina

Ravi Bishnoi has potential to become like Rashid Khan says, Suresh Raina

France World Cup winner Raphael Varane calls time on his international career with an emotional post...

France World Cup winner Raphael Varane calls time on his international career with an emotional post...

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli needs to be aggressive against Australian spinners, says Irfan...

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli needs to be aggressive against Australian spinners, says Irfan...