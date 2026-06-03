Women's T20I: Capsey's Blazing 82, Knight's Unbeaten 70 Power England To Series-Clinching 6-Wicket Win Over India | Video | X / @englandcricket

Taunton: Alice Capsey's fiery 82 and Heather Knight's composed unbeaten 70 powered England to a series-clinching six-wicket victory over India in the third and final Women's T20I here.

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England won the series 2-1, also giving India some points to ponder ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup where Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will face Pakistan in their tournament opener in Birmingham on June 14.

England did the immediate task of scaling down 181 by reaching 184 for four in 18.3 overs.

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It was their second highest run-chase in the shortest format, built around a 137-run alliance from just 76 balls for the fourth wicket between Capsey and Knight.

But the beginning of that trip was full of turbulence as England lost openers Sophia Dunkley, Danny Wyatt-Hodge and Amy Jones within the Power Play for a mere 38 on the board.

Pacer Kranti Goud, who has been recalled to the side, did the early damage, jettisoning Hodge and Jones. Hodge's dismissal came through a lovely delivery that nipped back to rattle her stumps.

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But England found stability as Capsey, who struck nine fours and three sixes in her 43-ball innings, and Knight, whose 42-ball innings featured 10 fours, blunted Indian bowlers.

Both Capsey and Knight needed a confidence-boost after recent failures, and they did it on a must-win occasion.

They duo relied on exquisite timing and placement to ward off Indian pacers and spinners alike. Capsey raced to her fifty in 27 balls, while Knight was tad more sedate off 31 balls.

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After reaching her fifty, Capsey raised the tempo of her knock, punishing left-arm spinner Sree Charani for 4, 6, 6.

Knight, on the other hand, was not hesitant to put on display her innovative powers through reverse sweeps or upper cuts.

Capsey fell to pacer Arundhati Reddy but by then England needed just six runs to win with plenty of balls in store.

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Earlier, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur overcame a slow start to make a 40-ball 56 and received plenty of support from seasoned Deepti Sharma (32, 24b) as the tourists reached 180 for five.

The fifth wicket pair added a valuable 67 runs to bolster India's innings.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana departed early but India still ended the Power Play at a strong 57 for two, courtesy the adventures of Yastika Bhatia (32, 18b) and Jemimah Rodrigues (29, 19b).

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Harmanpreet found her touch after a rather slow start, and hammered Lauren Bell for a couple of fours to up the ante.

The skipper reached her fifty in the 20th over off 38 balls, her 17th T20I fifty but first against England.

It helped India reach a competitive total, but was not enough to stop the home side.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)