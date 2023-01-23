Women's IPL: CSK among IPL franchises that have stayed away from the bidding process; report

e-Paper Get App
The bidding for WIPL franchises will be held on Wednesday, January 25.

Monday, January 23, 2023
IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have reportedly refrained from bidding for a team in the upcoming Women’s IPL (WIPL) while about half a dozen IPL franchises have formally submitted expressions of interest, a report suggested.

As reported by Cricbuzz only Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sun Risers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore showed up on the day of the technical bids for the WIPL

Lucknow Super Giants are also beleived to have stayed away, however, it is still not clear whether Punjab Kings were present

The confirmed list of interested entities is yet to be released, but as earlier reported big corporate houses like the Adani Group and Torrent Pharma have expressed interest, while others like Uday Kotak, Chettinad Cement, JK Cement, AWL Appollo, Nilgiri, and Haldiram had taken the Invitation To Tender (ITT) document.  

Those who meet the criteria set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be eligible to participate in the financial bidding which will be on Wednesday. The key requirement is INR 1000 crore net worth clause.

