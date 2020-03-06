Women's Day 2020: PV Sindhu only Indian among Forbes list of 15 highest-paid women athletes

With International Women's Day right around the corner, Forbes released their list of 15 highest paid women athletes in the world. Badminton star PV Sindhu is the only Indian to make the cut at 13th among others.

While 12 out of 15 are tennis players, here is the complete list of the highest-paid women athletes in the world:

#15 Ariya Jutanugarn

Sport: Golf

Country: Thailand

Total Earnings: $5.3 million