Women's Day 2020: PV Sindhu only Indian among Forbes list of 15 highest-paid women athletes

By FPJ Web Desk

While 12 out of 15 are tennis players, check out the complete list of the highest-paid women athletes in the world.

With International Women's Day right around the corner, Forbes released their list of 15 highest paid women athletes in the world. Badminton star PV Sindhu is the only Indian to make the cut at 13th among others.

While 12 out of 15 are tennis players, here is the complete list of the highest-paid women athletes in the world:

#15 Ariya Jutanugarn

Sport: Golf

Country: Thailand

Total Earnings: $5.3 million

#14 Madison Keys

Sport: Tennis

Country: The Unites States of America

Total Earnings: $5.5 million

#13 P.V. Sindhu

Sport: Badminton

Country: India

Total Earnings: $5.5 million

#12 Alex Morgan

Sport: Soccer

Country: The Unites States of America

Total Earnings: $5.8 million

#11 Garbiñe Muguruza

Sport: Tennis

Country: Spain

Total Earnings: $5.9 million

#10 Venus Williams

Sport: Tennis

Country: The Unites States of America

Total Earnings: $5.9

#9 Elina Svitolina

Sport: Tennis

Country: Ukraine

Total Earnings: $6.1 million

#8 Karolina Pliskova

Sport: Tennis

Country: the Czech Republic

Total Earnings: $6.3 million

#7 Maria Sharapova

Sport: Tennis

Country: Russia

Total Earnings: $7 million

#6 Caroline Wozniacki

Sport: Tennis

Country: Denmark

Total Earnings: $7.5 million

#5 Sloane Stephens

Sport: Tennis

Country: The Unites States of America

Total Earnings: $9.6 million

#4 Simona Halep

Sport: Tennis

Country: Romania

Total Earnings: $10.2 million

#3 Angelique Kerber

Sport: Tennis

Country: Germany

Total Earnings: $11.8 million

#2 Naomi Osaka

Sport: Tennis

Country: Japan

Total Earnings: $24.3 million

#1 Serena Williams

Sport: Tennis

Country: The United States of America

Total Earnings: $29.2

On the workfront, PV Sindhu, along with other top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, and Sai Praneeth is expected to take part in the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Meanwhile six other Indian shuttlers including HS Pronnoy, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have pulled out of the tournament as a precautionary measure over coronavirus outbreak in many countries.

Sindhu was on Thursday also named Sportsperson of the Year at the fourth Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) 2019 here.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist, who won the world championship gold at Basel, Switzerland, last year also bagged the Unbreakable Spirit of Sports award.

Sindhu bagged a hat-trick of awards when she was named as the Badminton Player of the Year in female category.

