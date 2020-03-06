Women's Day 2020: PV Sindhu only Indian among Forbes list of 15 highest-paid women athletes

With International Women's Day right around the corner, Forbes released their list of 15 highest paid women athletes in the world. Badminton star PV Sindhu is the only Indian to make the cut at 13th among others.
While 12 out of 15 are tennis players, here is the complete list of the highest-paid women athletes in the world:
#15 Ariya Jutanugarn
Sport: Golf
Country: Thailand
Total Earnings: $5.3 million
#14 Madison Keys
Sport: Tennis
Country: The Unites States of America
Total Earnings: $5.5 million
#13 P.V. Sindhu
Sport: Badminton
Country: India
Total Earnings: $5.5 million
#12 Alex Morgan
Sport: Soccer
Country: The Unites States of America
Total Earnings: $5.8 million
#11 Garbiñe Muguruza
Sport: Tennis
Country: Spain
Total Earnings: $5.9 million
#10 Venus Williams
Sport: Tennis
Country: The Unites States of America
Total Earnings: $5.9
#9 Elina Svitolina
Sport: Tennis
Country: Ukraine
Total Earnings: $6.1 million
#8 Karolina Pliskova
Sport: Tennis
Country: the Czech Republic
Total Earnings: $6.3 million
#7 Maria Sharapova
Sport: Tennis
Country: Russia
Total Earnings: $7 million
#6 Caroline Wozniacki
Sport: Tennis
Country: Denmark
Total Earnings: $7.5 million
#5 Sloane Stephens
Sport: Tennis
Country: The Unites States of America
Total Earnings: $9.6 million
#4 Simona Halep
Sport: Tennis
Country: Romania
Total Earnings: $10.2 million
#3 Angelique Kerber
Sport: Tennis
Country: Germany
Total Earnings: $11.8 million
#2 Naomi Osaka
Sport: Tennis
Country: Japan
Total Earnings: $24.3 million
#1 Serena Williams
Sport: Tennis
Country: The United States of America
Total Earnings: $29.2
On the workfront, PV Sindhu, along with other top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, and Sai Praneeth is expected to take part in the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Meanwhile six other Indian shuttlers including HS Pronnoy, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have pulled out of the tournament as a precautionary measure over coronavirus outbreak in many countries.
Sindhu was on Thursday also named Sportsperson of the Year at the fourth Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) 2019 here.
The Rio Olympic silver medallist, who won the world championship gold at Basel, Switzerland, last year also bagged the Unbreakable Spirit of Sports award.
Sindhu bagged a hat-trick of awards when she was named as the Badminton Player of the Year in female category.
