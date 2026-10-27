Women's Chess Under Scanner: 3 In 4 Female Players Report Gender Bias Or Harassment, FIDE Survey Finds

3 In 4 Female Players Report Gender Bias Or Harassment, FIDE Survey Finds | fidewomen/Instagram

A global survey conducted by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has highlighted the widespread discrimination and harassment faced by women and girls in chess, with 76 per cent of respondents reporting that they had experienced at least one form of gender discrimination or harassment. The findings raise serious concerns about the environment in which female players compete and develop their careers, despite the growing popularity of chess worldwide.

The survey, conducted by FIDE's Commission for Women's Chess between August 3 and September 14, 2026, received 672 responses from participants representing 127 national federations. India recorded the highest number of responses, with 69 women participating. The findings offer insight into the challenges experienced by female players across different levels of the sport, from grassroots participation to elite competition.

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3 In 4 Female Players Report Gender Bias Or Harassment

According to the survey, 63 per cent of respondents reported experiencing gender bias in chess-related settings, while 38 per cent said they had faced sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. Another 38 per cent reported experiencing online abuse or harassment. The findings highlight that discrimination is not limited to over-the-board competition, with women also facing challenges in digital spaces and other chess-related environments.

The report also revealed that the situation was particularly concerning among adult participants and women holding FIDE titles. Among women aged over 18, 70 per cent reported experiencing gender bias, while 46 per cent said they had faced sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. Among female FIDE-titled players, 81 per cent reported gender bias and 55 per cent reported sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. The survey included 133 titled players, including 10 Women Grandmasters.

The impact of these experiences appears to extend beyond individual incidents, potentially affecting women's long-term participation in the sport. Around 44 per cent of respondents said they had considered stepping away from chess. FIDE's analysis found that women who experienced gender bias were three times more likely to consider leaving the game. The findings underline the importance of creating safer and more inclusive environments to ensure that talented players are not discouraged from pursuing their chess careers.

The survey also highlighted the need for greater representation and stronger support systems, with only 44 per cent of respondents saying they had ever had a female role model or mentor in chess. FIDE's findings reinforce the importance of effective safeguarding measures, awareness initiatives and improved access to mentorship. Addressing gender discrimination and harassment will be crucial to ensuring that women and girls can compete, develop and succeed in chess without facing barriers linked to their gender.