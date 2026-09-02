Women's Champions Trophy 2027: Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Vadodara To Host As India Takes Over Rights From Sri Lanka

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Vadodara To Host Women's CT 2027 | Ojas C/Wikimedia Commons

The first-ever Women's Champions Trophy 2027 will be held in Mumbai and Vadodara, ICC confirmed on Wednesday. The six-team tournament will be held from 14 to 28 February next year, in the T20 format. Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka are the teams qualified for the tournament.

Sri Lanka were set to host the tournament initially but were stripped of the rights after the ICC deemed government interference in SLC. SLC are currently under a 'transformation committee', with BCCI now taking over the hosting responsibilities.

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Mumbai, Vadodara - venues for women's CT 2027

The ICC assessed three candidates - Bangladesh, India and South Africa - against its established host evaluation criteria before recommending India as the replacement host, a decision ratified by the ICC Board on 2 September.

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium will be the venues for the landmark tournament that will bring together six of the world’s leading women’s cricket teams - Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Those six teams, who qualified as per their positions in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings on the 6 July qualification cut-off date, will compete in a round-robin league, with the top two sides advancing to the final on 28 February.

What is the Women's Champions Trophy?

While the Champions Trophy has been played for more than two decades in men's cricket, it is being introduced for the first time in the women's game. The 6-best ranked sides will compete in a round robin format. The competition will be T20, unlike in the men's game where it was played in the 50-over format.