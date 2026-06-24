Woman Loses Job At JPMorgan Chase After Stealing New York Knicks' 'Trash Can' During Championship Parade | Video

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A woman who went viral for dumping garbage onto a Manhattan sidewalk and taking a limited-edition New York Knicks trash can during the team's NBA championship parade has reportedly lost her job at JPMorgan Chase. The employee was identified as Angie Baez, who served as Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at the banking giant.

Videos circulating on social media showed Baez, dressed in Knicks apparel, emptying the contents of a blue-and-orange public trash can onto the street before walking away with it. Additional footage later appeared to show her carrying the bin on a subway train. The incident quickly attracted widespread attention online, with many criticizing her actions during the celebrations following the Knicks' first NBA title in more than five decades.

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According to reports, JPMorgan Chase reviewed the matter after the videos surfaced and confirmed that Baez was no longer employed by the company. A spokesperson stated only that "this employee is no longer with the company." Sources indicated that she attended the parade in a personal capacity and was not representing the bank at the event.

Before joining JPMorgan Chase, Baez held diversity, equity and inclusion leadership positions at several companies, including The Infatuation, Squarespace and Saks. The New York City Department of Sanitation also condemned the behavior, describing dumping trash onto the street and taking public property as illegal and antisocial acts. Authorities said they had not received a formal complaint, and no criminal charges had been announced as of Tuesday.