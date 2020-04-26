With 'strict rules' in place, Arsenal to resume training next week

Arsenal is set to resume training at their London Colney ground next week even as COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit humans indoor, ESPN reported.

Despite the UK still being on a government-imposed lockdown, the team intends to return to training with 'strict rules' in place.

The are the first Premier League club to make a tightly controlled return to training since the suspension of football in England on March 13.

According to ESPN sources, the strict rules include: Players will travel individually and will already be in their training gear for the session. They will go directly to the outdoor pitches, with all buildings at the training ground closed. Players will return home immediately after the session, without showering or having lunch on site as they normally do. The players will train in small groups to respect government-imposed social distancing. The players will do individual workouts and train on a rota so the first team squad do not train altogether.

Pertinent to mention, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, as announced by the club on March 12, which led to the postponement of their match against Brighton and eventually the suspension of all matches in England.