Winning First 4 Games Gives Us Confidence To Win Premier League: Arsenal's Ben White | File Pic

"It was an amazing season last season, and I feel so lucky to have been part of it. All the hard work we put in over the last five years finally paid off. There were tough times along the way, moments when things did not go our way, but we kept believing in each other and kept pushing. That is what makes this success so special. It is not just about one season. It is about the journey we have been on together as a group. Now we want to build on this and keep winning."

On the strong start to the 2026-27 campaign:

"Winning the first four games of the season, including the win over Chelsea, has given us a lot of confidence. The mood in the dressing room is high, and everyone is pushing each other. But we know it's a long season. We can't get carried away. It's about maintaining this level, carrying on the momentum, and staying focused. There will be tough moments ahead, and we must be ready for them. If we keep working hard and stick together, we can go on to win the Premier League on the trot."

On how the club’s manager Mikel Arteta has transformed the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium:

“The boss has done so much to create the electric atmosphere at our home ground, and he has absolutely nailed it because now it is one of the best in the league. The fans have bought into what he is building. On matchdays, the Emirates stadium is loud and behind us from the first whistle. That energy drives us on the pitch. It is a huge advantage for us, and a lot of credit goes to the manager for making it happen."

On the competition for places in the squad:

"You want to play every game. You want to be on the pitch as much as possible. But this squad has so much quality that you have to accept the manager's decisions. It's about being ready whenever your chance comes and supporting your teammates when you're not playing. We all push each other in training, and that makes the whole group stronger. The manager has a tough job picking the team, but that's a good problem to have. As long as we stay together and keep working hard, we'll be fine."

On the crowd’s energy pushing the players:

"It's a bit of everything. You can see the passion when you go to take a throw-in. The love they show is incredible and when you hear them from the pitch, it gives you a real lift. They definitely give us energy, especially in difficult moments. When your legs are tired and the game is tight, hearing the fans push you on makes a huge difference. They travel everywhere with us and support us through thick and thin. That connection means a lot to the players. We want to repay them with performances and trophies. They are a big part of what we do."

Catch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal in the Premier League Season 2026-27, Saturday, September 19, 7:30 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports