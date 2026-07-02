'Wimbledon, Please Let The Dogs In': World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Pleads Organisers To End Pet Ban | VIDEO | YouTube

World No. 1 tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has pleaded Wimbledon to change the tournament's long-standing rule that does not allow players to bring their dogs to the All England Club.

Speaking after her second-round win over McCartney Kessler in Wimbledon 2026, the Belarusian star said she misses her pet dog "Ash" and hopes the rule will be changed in the future.

'Pets Are Well Trained'

Sabalenka was asked what she thought about Wimbledon's policy preventing players from bringing their dogs to the tournament.

She said she did not agree with the rule and believed players' pets are well trained enough to be allowed on the grounds.

"I don't agree with that," Sabalenka said. "They're probably afraid that if a dog does something wrong inside this historical place, it could cause damage. But all of our dogs are very well trained. They're not going to do anything wrong inside this beautiful building. We have to change that."

Dogs Allowed At French Open

The four-time Grand Slam champion owns a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Ash. While players were allowed to bring their dogs to this year's French Open at Roland Garros, Ash has had to stay at home during Wimbledon because of the tournament's strict no-dogs policy.

Players including Marta Kostyuk, Anastasia Potapova, Anna Kalinskaya and Hailey Baptiste were seen with their dogs at the French Open.

'Hurts To Leave Ash'

Sabalenka admitted leaving Ash behind has been difficult. She said her dog gets very attached to her and does not enjoy being left alone.

"It just sometimes hurts to leave him at the house by himself. He really gets attached a lot. But he suffers staying alone. It really hurts my feelings," she said.

'Spending Time Is Like Meditation'

She also explained how spending time with Ash helps her relax during tournaments.

"It's just like a little fluffy thing that always wants cuddles and love. Going to the park with him, walking around, is also like some sort of meditation for me," Sabalenka added before making a direct appeal to organisers, "Wimbledon, please, I beg you, let the dogs inside!"

Only Service And Security Dogs Allowed

Before the tournament began, Wimbledon Chief Executive Sally Bolton confirmed that only service dogs and security dogs are allowed inside the All England Club.