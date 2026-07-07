Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner Seals Third Consecutive Semis Spot; Could Face Djokovic In Blockbuster Draw

Defending champion Jannik Sinner powered into the Wimbledon semi-finals for a third straight year with a clinical 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday. The Italian weathered a strong challenge before taking control on Centre Court.

Sinner edged a tight opening set with a late break and then held his nerve in a second-set tie-break after Struff matched him game for game. The top seed's consistency in the biggest moments proved decisive.

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The 23-year-old raised his level in the third set, breaking midway through before serving out the match comfortably. The victory keeps Sinner firmly on course for a successful title defence at the All England Club.

Jannik Sinner will face the winner of the quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Félix Auger-Aliassime in the Wimbledon semi-finals.