Wimbledon 2026: England Star Joe Root, Wife Carrie Make Stylish Appearance In Royal Box On Day 10 Of Championship

England batting star and cricket legend Joe Root was among the famous faces at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday. The former England Test captain attended Day 10 of the tournament with his wife Carrie Root as the couple watched the matches from the prestigious Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

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Root looked smart in a dark suit, white shirt and navy tie, while Carrie Root wore a white outfit with black sunglasses. The couple were seen chatting and enjoying the day's tennis alongside other invited guests.

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The Royal Box is one of the most exclusive seating areas at Wimbledon and regularly hosts leading names from sport, entertainment and public life.

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Root's appearance came during a break from cricket as he enjoyed one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

With the quarter-finals complete, Wimbledon 2026 has reached its business end. Alexander Zverev, Arthur Fery, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner remain in the men's singles.

Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova, Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva have secured the four women's semi-final spots. The race for the prestigious Wimbledon 2026 title now enters its final two rounds.