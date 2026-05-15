'Will You Kindly Resign...': Lalit Modi's Explosive Post Targets BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla; Sparks Fresh Controversy Amid IPL 2026

Image: ANI/X

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has once again stirred controversy with a strong post on X, directly targeting BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla. His remarks have triggered renewed debate around governance and transparency in Indian cricket bodies.

In his post, Lalit Modi wrote, “Well here lies the truth. Now Mr Shukla will you kindly resign - as you are not fit to hold office of the esteemed body of BCCI and that of IPL in any manner and also resign from the UPCA where there are multiple cases against Mr Shukla already for over corporate misconduct and governance.” The sharp message has quickly gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions around accountability in cricket administration.

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This latest post is not the first time Modi has made allegations in this ongoing dispute. Earlier, he posted, “How low can people go,” while accusing Rajeev Shukla’s close aide of being linked to an alleged blackmail and corruption controversy involving an IPL cricketer. Those claims also drew significant attention online, though no official response or verification has been issued by the concerned authorities.

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The escalating exchange between the two figures has once again brought the spotlight on long-standing tensions within Indian cricket administration. As of now, there has been no official statement from Rajeev Shukla or the BCCI regarding the allegations. The situation remains a developing controversy within Indian cricket’s administrative circles.