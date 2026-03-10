Will Team India Hold An Open-Bus Parade After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph? Here's What We Know So Far

BCCI/X

India’s dominant triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked massive celebrations across the country, with fans now eagerly waiting to see whether the champions will take part in a grand open-bus victory parade. After defeating New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8, the India national cricket team secured their third T20 World Cup title and successfully defended the trophy, becoming the first team to achieve the feat.

With the historic win coming on home soil, supporters across the country have been hoping for a celebratory parade where they can catch a glimpse of their heroes with the trophy. However, as of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially confirmed whether a public open-bus parade will take place following the victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports suggest that if celebrations follow the pattern of previous tournaments, the Indian team could first travel to New Delhi for a customary meeting with the Prime Minister before heading to another city, most likely Mumbai, for a large public celebration with fans. In past instances, Mumbai has hosted grand parades along the iconic Marine Drive, culminating in felicitation events at the Wankhede Stadium.

Another possibility being discussed is hosting celebrations in Ahmedabad itself, considering the overwhelming support the team received during the tournament and the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, no route, date or timing has been officially announced yet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Historically, India has celebrated major cricket triumphs with massive public gatherings. After winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the team was welcomed with a huge open-top bus parade in Mumbai, with thousands of fans lining the streets. A similar celebration took place in 2024 when the team returned home after winning the T20 World Cup.

For now, fans continue to wait for an official announcement regarding the parade. Regardless of whether a public celebration is organized, India’s dominant World Cup campaign has already triggered celebrations nationwide, with supporters taking to the streets to celebrate one of the country’s greatest cricketing achievements.