Will Riyan Parag Be Jailed For 'Vaping' During PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match? Here's What Indian Law Says About E-Cigarettes

X

The vaping controversy involving Riyan Parag during Indian Premier League 2026 has sparked widespread debate, not just about player conduct but also about potential legal consequences. The Rajasthan Royals skipper was allegedly seen using a vape device inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings, with the moment captured on live broadcast and quickly going viral.

The incident reportedly occurred during Rajasthan Royals’ run chase, when cameras briefly panned toward the dressing room. The visuals appeared to show Parag holding and using a vape, triggering immediate reactions online. Fans and critics questioned the appropriateness of such behavior during a high-profile match, especially given the visibility and influence of IPL players.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From a cricketing perspective, the incident could invite disciplinary action under IPL regulations. The league’s Code of Conduct allows penalties for behavior that may bring the game into disrepute. Since dressing rooms and stadium premises are generally designated non-smoking zones, the act, if confirmed, could also be seen as a violation of internal guidelines, potentially leading to fines or other sanctions.

Is Riyan Parag in trouble?

The legal angle makes the issue more serious. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, e-cigarettes are banned across India. The law prohibits their production, sale, transport, and storage, with penalties including fines and imprisonment. First-time offenders can face up to one year in jail or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, while repeat violations carry stricter punishments. Even possession can attract penalties under certain circumstances.

The controversy has divided public opinion. While many have called for strict accountability, others have urged restraint, pointing out that conclusions should only be drawn after proper verification. The episode has also reignited discussions about athletes as role models and the importance of adhering to both legal and professional standards.

As the situation unfolds, no official statement has confirmed any disciplinary or legal action yet. However, the incident has already highlighted the intersection of sport, law, and public scrutiny, ensuring that it remains a talking point well beyond the match itself.