'Will Prepare Special Food For Her': Manu Bhaker's Grandmother Ecstatic As She Clinches Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics; VIDEO

Young Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker's grandmother was visibly emotional and happy after her granddaughter clinched the bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, July 28.

Bhaker qualified for the final by securing third spot with 580 points in the qualification round of the event. In the final, the 22-year-old was calm under pressure and consistently put herself in the top three to assure her maiden medal in the Olympics.

With 221.7 points, Manu Bhaker finished third behind South Korea shooters Oh Ye Jin (243.2) and Kim Ye-ji (241.3) to win a Bronze medal. With this, Bhaker became the first-ever Indian woman shooter to clinch a medal in the history of the Olympics.

Manu Bhaker's grandmother couldn't be more happier than seeing her granddaughter winning an Olympic medal. Speaking to ANI, Bhaker's grandmother lauded her for a winning medal, adding that she will make a special food for her once he returns home from Paris.

"I bless her. She has done a great job. We will all welcome her once she is here. I will prepare a special food for her." Manu Bhaker's grandmother said.

With the bronze medal, Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to clinch a medal at the Summer Games. She also ended India's 12-year Olympic medal drought in shooting.

The last time India won a shooting medal at the Summer Games was in 2012, when Gagan Narang, the current Chef de Mission, clinched the bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle at the London Olympics.

Moreover, Manu Bhaker became the fifth Indian shooter after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Abhinav Bindra, Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang to be on the podiums at the Olympics.

After clinching her maiden Olympic, Manu Bhaker will look to give her best in other two events - 10m air pistol mixed team and women's 25m air pistol.