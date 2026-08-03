'Will Keep Inspiring Our Youngsters': PM Narendra Modi Hails India's Medal Winners At CWG 2026 Glasgow

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lavished praise on the country's performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. India's Glasgow 2026 campaign concluded with 39 medals – 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze – finishing fourth in the medal standings. That is despite the current edition being trimmed down of several sports which India usually excels in.

"Proud of our contingent's performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 golds. Congrats to the medal winners," PM Modi shared on X.

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"Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, determination and dedication. Their hardwork will keep inspiring our youngsters," he added. "My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation."

The Commonwealth Games 2026 officially came to a close in Glasgow on Sunday as India took over as hosts of the centenary edition of the Games, set to be held in Ahmedabad in 2030.

India received the Commonwealth Games flag as part of the traditional handover ceremony. The moment marked the official transfer of hosting duties from Scotland to India.

The symbolic handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi marked the beginning of India’s journey towards hosting the landmark centenary edition of the Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.