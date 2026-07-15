Will India Play More Matches And Face Pakistan Three Times? Decoding ICC's New World Cup Format For Fans

India vs Pakistan | (Credits: BCCI)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially approved a major structural overhaul of its flagship men's tournaments. The new formats will change the way teams progress through the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup, introducing stages such as the 'Super Series', 'Super 7' and 'Super 10'.

For Indian cricket fans, the biggest questions are simple: Will Team India play more matches? Could India face Pakistan more than once? And how difficult will the road to the World Cup trophy become?

If India makes a deep run, fans could see more matches, several blockbuster clashes and a much tougher road to the title.

ODI World Cup: India Could Play 13 Matches On Road To Title

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will continue to feature 14 teams, but the journey to the trophy will now include three stages before the semi-finals and final.

In Round 1, the three lowest-placed eligible teams, referred to as Teams 12, 13 and 14, will compete in a round-robin 'Super Series'. Only the top team will progress. India, assuming they remain among the top-ranked eligible teams, would bypass this stage.

In Round 2, 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six, with each side playing five matches. The top three teams from each group, along with the next highest-placed team across the two groups, will qualify for the Super 7.

The seven teams will then compete in a single round-robin league, with every side playing six matches. The top four will qualify for the semi-finals.

If India reaches the final, the Men in Blue could play five Round 2 matches, six Super 7 games, one semi-final and the final - taking the total to 13 matches.

Under the previously proposed format featuring a Super Six stage, a finalist could play a maximum of 11 matches. For fans, the new format could mean two additional Team India matches if the side goes all the way.

Can India Vs Pakistan Happen Three Times At One World Cup?

Yes, it is theoretically possible.

Depending on the tournament draw, India and Pakistan could meet during the Round 2 group stage. If both teams qualify for the Super 7, they will face each other again because every team in the seven-team league plays the other six sides.

There could even be a third India-Pakistan clash in the semi-finals or final, depending on their positions in the Super 7 standings and progress in the knockouts.

Therefore, fans could theoretically witness three India vs Pakistan matches in a single ODI World Cup. However, this will depend on the group draw, qualification and performances of both teams.

More Blockbuster Matches For India?

The Super 7 could also deliver more contests between cricket's biggest teams.

If India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan qualify for the Super 7, they will have to play each other during the round-robin stage.

The Super 7 standings will also determine the semi-final match-ups. The team finishing first will face the fourth-placed side, while the second-placed team will take on the third.

For India, even the final few Super 7 matches could have major consequences with every win or defeat potentially changing their semi-final opponent.

T20 World Cup: No Safety Net For Second-Placed Teams

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will also undergo a major format change.

The 20 teams will initially be divided into five groups of four. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 10 stage, where the 10 sides will be split into two groups of five.

The major change is that only the team finishing first in each Super 10 group will directly qualify for the semi-finals.

Teams finishing second and third will have to play crossover Eliminators. The second-placed team from one group will face the third-placed side from the opposite group with the winners advancing to the semi-finals.

What Does The New T20 World Cup Format Mean For India?

The new structure significantly increases the pressure on Team India.

Imagine India winning three Super 10 matches but losing one game and finishing second in their group. Under the previous Super Eight format, a top-two finish was enough to reach the semi-finals.

Under the new format, India would have to play a sudden-death Eliminator. One poor performance could end their World Cup campaign, regardless of how well they performed earlier in the tournament.

Finishing first in the Super 10 group will therefore become extremely important.