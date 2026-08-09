Wild Scenes! Football Player Falls Into Tunnel During Celebration, Goal Later Disallowed | Video

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Coritiba produced a bizarre and hilarious moment during their clash with Chapecoense at the Couto Pereira on Saturday, as defender Jacy found himself at the centre of an unexpected celebration mishap. The centre-back scored for the Brazilian side before seemingly disappearing into a tunnel while celebrating the goal.

Jacy’s goal sparked wild celebrations inside the stadium, but the defender’s attempt to celebrate with the supporters quickly turned into a scene that left fans stunned. After finding the net, he headed towards the edge of the pitch, only to fall into an opening leading towards the tunnel area. To make matters worse, the goal was later disallowed for offside.

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The incident immediately grabbed attention because Jacy appeared to vanish from sight after jumping towards the area. His teammates and supporters were left reacting to the unusual moment, turning what should have been a routine goal celebration into one of the most bizarre scenes of the match.

The episode also brought back memories of a similar incident involving former Coritiba striker Joel in 2014. Joel famously disappeared into a hole while celebrating a goal against Sao Paulo after jumping over the advertising boards at Couto Pereira. The opening concealed a staircase leading towards the dressing rooms underneath the pitch.

Jacy, who joined Coritiba from Operario and has established himself in the team's defence, has already produced memorable moments since making his top-flight debut. His latest incident, however, will be remembered as much for the extraordinary celebration as for the finish itself.