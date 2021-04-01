WIFA Women’s Football league; Amma AFC charge to easy 5-0 victory

Mumbai: Amma AFC, Nagpur enjoyed an easy outing as they went on to record a fluent 5-0 win against an inexperienced Next Sports Academy, Palghar in an opening match of the Western India Football Association (WIFA) Women’s Football League, and played at the Cooperage ground here on Thursday. The league is qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s League.

The Nagpur outfit started with a bang and opened the scoring through striker Nidhi Verma in the fourth minute. Amma AFC continued to call the shots and doubled the lead with Punam Kumari finding the net in the 17th minute before Any Anthony widened the lead scoring the third goal in the 41st minute.

After changing ends Next SA put up a much-improved display and defended well but they could not halt Amma AFC from scoring two more goals. Substitute Nikita Shende slammed in both the goals in the 79th and 85th minutes to complete the margin of victory.

Earlier in a another match Mumbai outfits, Kenkre FC riding on the twin strikes from Harshika Jain defeated Indian Rush FC 3-1. Harshika struck the opening goal in the seventh minute and Nabam Kamyt added the second in the 14th minute to give Kenkre a 2-0 cushion. India Rush reduced the deficit when Nirmala Durve found the net in the 24th minute and go in the break trailing 1-2.

Kenkre held sway on resumption and Harshika fired in the third goal in the 66th minute to secure a deserving victory for Kenkre FC.

Results

Kenkre FC: 3 (Harshika Jain 2, Nabam Kamyt) bt India Rush FC: 1 (Nirmala Durve); Amma AFC, Nagpur: 5 (Nikita Shende 2, Nidhi Verma, Punam Kumari, Any Anthony) bt Next Sports Academy, Palghar 0.

Umpire's call remains: ICC makes three other changes to the DRS and off-field official before taking the final call

Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli's call 'confusion' has been silenced, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, on Thursday informed that the 'Umpire's Call' will remain, while making three other changes to the DRS and third umpire protocols during the meeting.

As per the existing rule, 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting at least one of the three stumps for the batsman to be adjudged LBW on review in case an umpire's not out call has been challenged.

"The Cricket Committee had an excellent discussion around Umpire's Call and analysed its use extensively," ICC's Cricket Committee head and former Indian captain Anil Kumble said in statement issued by the governing body after the end of its board meetings on Wednesday.

"The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved...Umpire's Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains," he added.

Kohli had argued that the batsman should be declared out if the ball is hitting the stumps, even if marginally.

The ICC introduced three minor changes to the DRS and third Umpire protocols.

"For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire's Call margin around the stumps for both height and width," the ICC stated.

This means that the review, which until now covered till the base of the bails, will extend to the top of the bails as well, effectively increasing the height of the wicket zone while analysing the trajectory of the ball.

A player will also be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision.

"The third Umpire will check a replay of any short run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled."

It was also decided that the interim COVID-19 regulations that were introduced in 2020 to allow international cricket to resume will continue to be followed.

It means that home umpires will be asked to officiate games where neutral umpires were previously required ad hygiene protocols like ban on saliva will continue.