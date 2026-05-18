'Wide De Bhai': MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi REACTS After Tennis-Ball Bouncer To Shivam Dube Not Given Wide During CSK Vs SRH Clash | VIDEO

MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi REACTS After Tennis-Ball Bouncer To Shivam Dube Not Given Wide During CSK Vs SRH Clash | X

Chennai, May 18: Former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi was in the stands to cheer for the team in their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Sakshi Dhoni was present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium amid speculations of MS Dhoni taking retirement from the Indian Premier League. However, amid all the speculations a video has went viral on social media in which Sakshi is seen reacting to ball not given wide by the umpire while CSK was batting in the first innings.

Her reaction was caught on camera and the video is being widely shared on social media. It can be seen in the video that CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube was batting when a tennis ball like bouncer was bowled which he left thinking that it was above his head. The ball went straight in to the gloves of the wicket-keeper.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shivam Dube looked towards the umpire after leaving the ball, however, the umpire did not signal a wide after which Shivam appeared furious and Sakshi also reacted from the stands. She can be seen in the video getting shocked by the umpire's decision and the video shows that she said, "Wide de bhai". However, it is not audible what she said in the video.

Sakshi's reaction was caught on the broadcasting camera and the video quickly went viral on social media. CSK managed to score 180/7 after they elected to bat first during the crucial IPL 2026 clash against SRH. The video went viral amid speculations about MS Dhoni's IPL future.