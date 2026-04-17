'Wicket Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe': Jasprit Bumrah's Wicketless Streak Extends To 5 Matches In IPL 2026

Jasprit Bumrah's horror run in IPL 2026 has continued with yet another forgettable bowling display in Mumbai's loss to the Punjab Kings on Thursday. It marked 5 straight games in which India's talisman has failed to pick up a wicket. Bumrah has bowled 19 overs so far in IPL 2026 without success, seriously hampering MI's chances of success.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2026

0/35 vs KKR

0/21 vs DC

0/32 vs RR

0/35 vs RCB

0/41 vs PBKS

Bumrah's wicketless run

Jasprit Bumrah arrived at IPL 2026 on the back of leading India to another T20 World Cup title. He finished the tournament as the joint leading wicket taker and was expected to be a force to reckon with for the Mumbai Indians.

Instead, Bumrah has delivered blanks. In 19 overs, Bumrah has conceded 164 runs at an economy rate of 8.63. While he has contained the flow of runs, his efforts have been played out by opposition batters. On Thursday, Shreyas Iyer tore into him with Punjab well in control of the contest.

Netizens react to Bumrah's wicketless spell

Social media had mixed reactions to Bumrah's rut. While Bumrah still has enough credit in his bank with his performances over the years, some are losing patience giving Mumbai's losing run in IPL 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

T20 World Cup hangover for Bumrah?

Jasprit Bumrah's poor form could be down to his workload management. Bumrah has played non-stop cricket since the start of the year, with the New Zealand series, followed by the T20 World Cup.

In the 20-day gap between the World Cup and the IPL, Bumrah had some time off and had to visit the BCCI Centre of Excellence before joining the squad for the first match of the season.