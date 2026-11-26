Wiaan Mulder And Taskin Ahmed Appear To Snub Each Other | proteasyash/X

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed appeared to share an awkward moment after the conclusion of the second Test between the two sides at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The two players did not exchange a handshake after the match, with the incident seemingly attracting attention following their heated on-field exchange earlier in the contest.

The incident could potentially be linked to an altercation between Mulder and Taskin during Bangladesh's second innings. Taskin, who walked out to bat towards the end of the innings, exchanged a few words with Mulder after the South African all-rounder dismissed him. The verbal exchange came after Taskin had struck two consecutive boundaries off Mulder, briefly attempting to take the attack to the opposition.

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Wiaan Mulder And Taskin Ahmed Appear To Snub Each Other

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However, Mulder had the last laugh when he returned with a delivery that breached Taskin's defence and rattled the stumps. The Bangladesh pacer was dismissed for 10 off just seven deliveries, including two boundaries. Following the dismissal, the two players were involved in another exchange of words, adding some tension to the closing stages of the contest.

Interestingly, the apparent lack of a handshake between the two players after the final wicket only added to the intrigue surrounding the incident. While the exact reason behind the apparent snub remains unclear, the sequence of events has raised questions about whether their earlier verbal confrontation had anything to do with it.

Meanwhile, Mulder produced a sensational all-round performance to headline South Africa's dominant victory. He scored a century in the first innings before claiming career-best figures of 7/31 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184 in their second innings. South Africa won the Test by an innings and 219 runs, completing a 2-0 series sweep.

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