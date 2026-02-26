WI VS SA T20 WC26 Toss Update: West Indies Batting First In Ahmedabad, Roston Chase Replaces Akeal Hosein

Both South Africa and West Indies are unbeaten in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far. South Africa came unscathed through their group and defeated tournament favourites India by a whopping 76 runs in Ahmedabad. West Indies also went unbeaten in the group stages, and opened their Super 8 campaign with a record 107-run win over Zimbabwe.

Indian fans will have their eyes on the WI vs SA clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium despite action later in the day against ZImbabwe. Following their loss to Proteas, Suryakumar Yadav & Co need all the help they can get in their race to make the semi-finals. India could knocked out despite winning both their games, and thus will hope South Africa can ease those worries

WI VS SA Playing XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph