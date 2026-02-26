 WI VS SA T20 WC26 Toss Update: West Indies Batting First In Ahmedabad, Roston Chase Replaces Akeal Hosein
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI VS SA T20 WC26 Toss Update: West Indies Batting First In Ahmedabad, Roston Chase Replaces Akeal Hosein

WI VS SA T20 WC26 Toss Update: West Indies Batting First In Ahmedabad, Roston Chase Replaces Akeal Hosein

South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to field first against West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash. Both South Africa and West Indies are unbeaten in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far. The game will be closely watched by Indian fans, with their survival dependent on results in Ahmedabad.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Both South Africa and West Indies are unbeaten in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far. South Africa came unscathed through their group and defeated tournament favourites India by a whopping 76 runs in Ahmedabad. West Indies also went unbeaten in the group stages, and opened their Super 8 campaign with a record 107-run win over Zimbabwe.

Indian fans will have their eyes on the WI vs SA clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium despite action later in the day against ZImbabwe. Following their loss to Proteas, Suryakumar Yadav & Co need all the help they can get in their race to make the semi-finals. India could knocked out despite winning both their games, and thus will hope South Africa can ease those worries

Read Also
SA Vs WI, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Battle: Indian Fans Set To Cheer For South Africa At Narendra Modi...
article-image

WI VS SA Playing XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

FPJ Shorts
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Ending Explained: Did Benedict & Sophie Have A Happy Ending? New Lady Whistledown Twist Stirs Drama In Netflix Show
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Ending Explained: Did Benedict & Sophie Have A Happy Ending? New Lady Whistledown Twist Stirs Drama In Netflix Show
'Holding Girl In Lap, Kissing Her': Self-Styled Godman Mallikarjuna Muttava Booked Under POSCO After Obscene Video Goes Viral
'Holding Girl In Lap, Kissing Her': Self-Styled Godman Mallikarjuna Muttava Booked Under POSCO After Obscene Video Goes Viral
TNPSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2026 Out For Interview Posts At tnpsc.gov.in; CBT On March 7 And 8
TNPSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2026 Out For Interview Posts At tnpsc.gov.in; CBT On March 7 And 8
IND vs ZIM T20 WC26: Will Sanju Samson Play Against Zimbabwe Today?
IND vs ZIM T20 WC26: Will Sanju Samson Play Against Zimbabwe Today?

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Follow us on