 WI vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates & Top Moments: West Indies bowl, Hardik Pandya-Led India Rest Rohit & Kohli
WI vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: The Indian team will look to continue their winning run in the Caribbean and seal the series in Bridgetown when they take on the West Indies in the second match tonight.

Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
West Indies win the toss and opt to bowl first in Bridgetown. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for this game, Team India will be led by Hardik Pandya. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel included in IND XI

Hardik Pandya: "We were looking to bat first. We want to see how much we can score on this pitch which is a bit up and down. Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI. I think when you get someone out for 115, it's a good effort from the bowlers. Our catching was impressive, but we can improve in certain areas. Instead of losing five wickets, we could have lost only two wickets and finished the last game. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

