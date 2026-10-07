Why Was VVS Laxman Present At BCCI's Selection Committee Meeting For IND Vs NZ Series?

VVS Laxman was present at the BCCI Selection committee meeting in Guwahati | Image Credit: X/BCCI

The BCCI announced India’s squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand following a crucial selection meeting in Guwahati. The meeting came amid a change in the selection committee, with outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar absent from proceedings. In his absence, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha chaired the meeting on an interim basis, adding an element of uncertainty around the transition within the selection panel.

VVS Laxman’s presence at the meeting, however, has drawn particular attention and raised questions about his involvement in India’s selection process. The former India batter is currently the head of BCCI's Centre of Excellence and his involvement in the selection meeting has raised eyebrows.

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Why was VVS Laxman at the selection committee meeting?

Laxman's presence at the meeting was later clarified by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. After a review meeting in Mumbai last month, which was attended by Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, it was decided that Laxman would be part of all senior selection meetings to avoid miscommunication.

"VVS Laxman will henceforth attend all senior selection committee meetings to ensure there is no miscommunication between selectors and the COE. This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward," Saikia told PTI

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Why is Laxman's presence significant?

Laxman's presence comes after speculation surrounding his role at the BCCI's CoE. The former India batter has been linked with replacing Ajit Agarkar as chief selector. The BCCI has invited applications for Agarkar's successor with Parthiv Patel also rumoured to be in the running.

Agarkar and Laxman did not see eye to eye with the former fast bowler unhappy with frequent injury break down of players. There was also speculation of a larger 'director of cricket' role with the CoE. His stock with the BCCI is high with the board having approached him to replace Dravid in 2024 before pivoting to Gautam Gambhir.