Why Was Brian Bennett Not Out After Azmatullah Omarzai Bowled Him? Dead-Ball Rule Explained

Azmatullah Omarzai appeared to dismiss Brian Bennett, only for the umpires to intervene and rule the delivery a dead ball, | Image Credit: X/Fancode

Confusion erupted in the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe tri-series match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Azmatullah Omarzai bowled a peach of a delivery to clean bowled Brian Bennett in the 8th over. However, the umpires later declared it a dead ball sparking a controversy.

Controversy in AFG vs ZIM ODI

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In the 8th over, Azmatullah Omarzai appeared to dismiss Brian Bennett, only for the umpires to intervene and rule the delivery a dead ball, denying the bowler a crucial wicket.

Soon after Bennett was dismissed, the Zimbabwean batter pointed to the umpire that Omarzai had dropped his towel. The opener alleged that he was distracted by the towel as it was in his line of sight, which eventually led to his dismissal.

The umpires convened and declared it a dead ball, giving Bennett a reprieve.

Why did the umpires call it a dead ball?

As per the rules, umpires can call and signal a dead ball if they determine that an event during a delivery unfairly distracts a batter or otherwise meets the relevant conditions under the Laws of Cricket.

Bennett's immediate reaction suggested that he believed the falling towel had affected his concentration. The umpires then consulted before making their decision.

However, a falling towel does not automatically make a delivery dead. The ruling depends on the circumstances and the umpires' judgment under the applicable laws.