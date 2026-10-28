Why Was Arsenal vs Fleetwood Town Carabao Cup Match Halted For Nearly 8 Minutes? Bizarre Drone Incident Explained

Why Was Arsenal vs Fleetwood Town Carabao Cup Match Halted For Nearly 8 Minutes? | SkyFootball/X

Arsenal's Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Fleetwood Town was briefly halted for approximately eight minutes after a drone was spotted flying above Highbury Stadium on Tuesday, October 27. The unusual incident disrupted the opening stages of the match, forcing referee Michael Salisbury to suspend play while officials assessed the situation and ensured it was safe for the game to continue.

The interruption occurred barely a minute after kick-off, when the drone was spotted hovering above the stadium. Referee Salisbury consulted the match officials before deciding to stop proceedings. With the unidentified drone raising potential safety concerns, players from both teams were instructed to wait until the situation was resolved.

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Bizarre Drone Incident Explained

During the unexpected delay, players remained near the touchline, passing the ball among themselves to stay warm. The interruption also drew a frustrated response from supporters, with boos heard around the ground as the wait continued. According to reports, the person operating the drone was identified, and the drone eventually left the immediate vicinity, allowing the officials to restart the match after approximately eight minutes.

The incident proved to be an unusual beginning to an important fixture for Fleetwood Town, who were hosting Premier League giants Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had rotated his squad for the encounter, providing opportunities to several young players. Despite the disruption, the match resumed, and Fleetwood went on to make life difficult for their more illustrious opponents.

The contest eventually turned into a memorable upset, with Fleetwood taking the lead through Aaron Loupalo-Bi before Viktor Gyokeres equalised for Arsenal after half-time. Neither side managed to find a winner in regulation time, sending the tie to a penalty shootout. Fleetwood held their nerve to win 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, securing a remarkable place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and turning an already unusual evening into a historic occasion for the club.