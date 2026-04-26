Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Against GT? CSK Legend Misses 7th Match In A Row In IPL 2026

MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad | Credits: Twitter

MS Dhoni is yet to play a game in IPL 2026 and the wait for his return to the playing XI continued after he was absent for the CSK vs GT clash in Chennai. The 44-year-old has been battling an injury but is believed to be fit and firing, travelling and practicing with the squad. Reports suggest with CSK in good form, Dhoni doesn't want to disrupt the winning combination with his return.

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Is Dhoni still injured?

CSK had initially announced Dhoni will be unavailable for the first two weeks off the tournament. Now that deadline has passed, fans are eager to see the former India captain in action. Earlier reports suggested that Dhoni was in line to miss nearly half the IPL 2026 season. Dhoni missed the marquee clash against RCB in Bengaluru and MI in Mumbai.

Dhoni has since batted in the nets and smashed the deliveries in equal measure. He has travelled with the team to Hyderabad and Mumbai, often followed cameras with excitement growing about his return.

Dhoni puts team first

As per an Indian Express report, MS Dhoni has been passed fit and was available to feature in the CSK vs GT game. However, with the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side managing 3 wins in 4 games, surging up the table on the back of Sanju Samson's return to form.

As per the report, Dhoni in his typical Thala style, has put the team first and decided against disrupting the winning combination. The 44-year-old's return would see a change in combination, meaning Kartik Sharma would likely have to miss out. Selfless as always, Dhoni has put the CSK team first, before his own interests of returning to the field.