'Why Is He Dripping Like That?': Netizens Troll Jake Paul After Sweating Through Speech With Donald Trump Amid US–Iran–Israel War Tensions

At a political rally in Hebron, Kentucky, U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines not only for endorsing boxer and influencer Jake Paul for a possible future political run, but also for an unexpected viral moment: Paul appeared noticeably sweaty on stage during a speech beside Trump. Trump publicly predicted that Paul could enter politics and said he had his “complete and total endorsement,” a moment that drew applause, but also widespread online ridicule.

As footage of the rally circulated on social media, many netizens focused less on the endorsement itself and more on Paul’s visible perspiration, with comments joking about how he was sweating through his tan suit as he spoke. Users on platforms like Reddit and X joked about the sweat stains, questioning why he appeared so overheated and speculating wildly about nervousness, anxiety, or even wardrobe issues. Some online commentators seized on the moment to mock Paul’s credibility or physical appearance rather than his political ambitions.

The viral reaction reflects how highly public figures can become the target of internet commentary over even minor physical details during major appearances, especially when global tensions like the ongoing US–Iran–Israel conflict are dominating the news cycle.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

What was intended as a political endorsement moment quickly became fodder for memes and jokes, highlighting the unpredictable nature of online public discourse in the digital age.