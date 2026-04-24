'Why Doesn't He Give Up His Captaincy?': Netizens Slam Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Suffers Mammoth 103-Run Loss Against CSK In IPL 2026 Match

X

Following Mumbai Indians’ heavy 103-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season, skipper Hardik Pandya has come under intense scrutiny on social media.

A section of netizens has been critical of Pandya’s leadership and performance, with some users going beyond cricketing concerns to comment on his personal life. Viral posts have alleged that the MI captain is spending more time with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, rather than focusing on the team’s campaign. However, these claims remain speculative and are not backed by any verified information.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The backlash intensified after Mumbai’s one-sided loss to CSK, a result that further dented their campaign and frustrated fans. Many users questioned Pandya’s captaincy, with one comment reading, “This guy is unbearable, man. Why don't he give up his captaincy and spend time with his girlfriend???”

Despite the online criticism, there has been no official response from Pandya or the franchise addressing such claims. It is also important to note that criticism rooted in personal life speculation often lacks factual basis and can overshadow on-field analysis.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As Mumbai Indians look to recover from the setback, the focus will likely shift back to performances on the field. Meanwhile, the episode highlights how quickly narratives can spiral on social media, especially during high-pressure tournaments like the IPL.