Why Did Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Not Attend Akash Deep's Wedding? Star Indian Pacer Reveals Reason

Akash Deep/CSK/Instagram/X

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep has explained why Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were not invited to his wedding ceremony in Varanasi. The pacer tied the knot with Akshita Raj on June 24 in the presence of family members, close friends and a few special guests.

The topic surfaced during the wedding celebrations when a guest jokingly questioned Akash Deep about the absence of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and former India captain Rohit Sharma. The video of the interaction quickly gained traction on social media, prompting fans to seek an explanation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding in a light-hearted manner, Akash Deep said that hosting such high-profile cricketers in Varanasi would have made it nearly impossible to conduct the wedding smoothly.

The humorous remark was met with laughter from those present and was widely appreciated by cricket fans online. Many supporters praised the pacer for his honesty and practical approach, noting that keeping the ceremony intimate allowed him to celebrate the occasion peacefully with loved ones.

Akash Deep is currently recovering from a lower-back stress injury that has kept him away from competitive cricket. Despite his absence from the field, the 29-year-old remains a key pace prospect for India and will be aiming to return to action once he regains full fitness.