'Why Axar Patel?': Netizens question BCCI's decision to replace injured Ravindra Jadeja with left-hander in Asia Cup 2022 squad

Axar Patel | AFP PHOTO / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad.

Jadeja had made a significant contribution with the bat in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan, making crucial 35 runs off 29 balls on August 28.

The Saurashtra all-rounder did not get to bat against Hong Kong but returned tidy figures with the ball, conceding only 15 runs from his four overs with a wicket.

But fans were left wondering why the BCCI choose to replace him with another left-hander than boosting the weak pace attack.

Fans were quick to point out that the left-hander slot could have been filled by Rishabh Pant, who is struggling to find a place in the playing XI. And instead of Axar, Team India could have benefitted by the inclusion of pacer Deepak Chahar.

India's pace attack, apart from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, looks unsettled as Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan went for runs in Team India's matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Here are a few reactions

