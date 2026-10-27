'Why Are There So Many Empty Seats?': Netizens Question Poor Crowd Turnout During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I In Wellington

Netizens Question Poor Crowd Turnout During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I | SonyLiv/X

The third T20 International between India and New Zealand at Wellington's Hnry Stadium became a talking point on social media, with cricket fans questioning the number of empty seats in the stands. Despite the excitement surrounding the five-match series, visuals from the venue prompted netizens to wonder why the stadium did not appear to be packed for the much-anticipated contest.

India entered the third T20I with a commanding 2-0 lead in the series after registering back-to-back four-wicket victories in Christchurch. With the visitors looking to seal the series and New Zealand desperate to bounce back, the match carried significant importance for both teams. However, the sight of vacant sections in the stands caught the attention of viewers watching the match.

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Netizens Question Poor Crowd Turnout During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

The lack of a visibly packed crowd triggered questions online, with fans wondering why the stands appeared relatively empty during an international fixture featuring two competitive sides. The reaction also highlighted the contrast between the excitement surrounding India's tour and the crowd turnout visible during the Wellington encounter.

While the reasons behind the apparent gaps in the stands at Wellington were not immediately established, the visuals sparked a wider conversation among cricket enthusiasts about spectator turnout at international matches. With India aiming to clinch the series and New Zealand fighting to stay alive, the on-field action remained the main attraction, even as the empty seats became a talking point online.