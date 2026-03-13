Who Was Ravinder Singh? 25-Year-Old Footballer Dies After Collapsing Mid-Match In Punjab

bengalurufc/Namdharisports/X

Indian football was left in shock after the sudden death of Ravinder Singh, a young defender for Namdhari FC, who passed away at the age of just 25. The tragic news has sparked grief across the Indian football community, with teammates, fans, and officials paying tribute to the promising player.

Sudden death shocks football fraternity

Ravinder Singh reportedly collapsed after experiencing sudden chest pain while playing a football match in Punjab. Fellow players rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Initial reports suggest a suspected heart attack, though the exact cause of death is expected to be confirmed after medical examination.

Rising defender in Indian football

Singh was regarded as a hardworking and committed defender who had been developing his career with Namdhari FC. The club, which competes in India’s domestic football structure, had identified him as a dependable player in their defensive lineup. His dedication and passion for the game made him a respected figure among teammates and coaches. According to the Hindustan Times reports, Ravinder was also a BA student in his 2nd year at Babbar Akali Memorial Khalsa College in Garhshankar.

Tributes pour in

Following the tragic news, tributes poured in from players, fans, and members of the football fraternity. Namdhari FC shared a heartfelt message expressing deep sorrow over the loss of one of their players, highlighting the impact Singh had within the club.

A life cut short

Ravinder Singh’s sudden passing has once again raised concerns about the increasing number of unexpected health incidents among young athletes. His death has left the football community mourning the loss of a talented player whose career was just beginning to take shape.

As condolences continue to arrive from across the sporting world, Ravinder Singh will be remembered for his passion for football and his dedication to representing Namdhari FC on the field.