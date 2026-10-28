Who Was Neeraj Yadav? Three-Time Asian Para Games Champion's Tragic Death Sends Shockwaves Through Indian Sports

Neeraj Yadav/Instagram

Indian para-athletics has been left mourning the death of Neeraj Yadav, one of the country's accomplished para-athletes and a three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist. The javelin throw champion from Uttar Pradesh reportedly died by suicide at his flat on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. National chief para-athletics coach S. Satyanarayana confirmed the news to IANS, stating that the circumstances behind his death were yet to be ascertained.

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Who Was Neeraj Yadav?

Yadav's journey in sport was marked by determination and a remarkable rise through the ranks of Indian para-athletics. Diagnosed with polio at the age of seven, he used a wheelchair but continued to pursue his sporting ambitions. Before taking up athletics, he spent around seven years playing wheelchair tennis. He eventually switched to athletics in 2015, beginning a journey that would take him to the podium at major international competitions. His breakthrough came at the 2015 Delhi State Athletics Meet, where he won gold medals in shot put, javelin and discus.

Yadav earned widespread recognition at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, where he clinched gold in the men's F55 javelin throw with an Asian record of 29.84 metres. His performances at the continental event marked a significant milestone in his career and established him as one of India's leading competitors in the discipline.

At the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, held in 2023, Yadav won gold medals in the men's F55 javelin throw and the discus event. He had also claimed gold at the Marrakech Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco in 2022, setting a new Indian national record. However, his career faced controversy in October 2023, when reports emerged that he had returned a positive result in an out-of-competition doping test.

Despite the challenges he encountered, Yadav's journey from wheelchair tennis to international para-athletics highlighted his determination to compete at the highest level. His death has brought renewed attention to his sporting career and achievements. Coach S. Satyanarayana confirmed the news, describing it as extremely unfortunate and tragic, while stating that the reason behind his death had not yet been established.