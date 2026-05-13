Who Was Jason Collins? First Openly Gay NBA Player Passes Away At 47 Following Battle With Glioblastoma

Jason Collins/NBA

The basketball world is mourning the loss of trailblazer Jason Collins, who passed away at the age of 47 following a battle with stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Collins made history in 2013 when he publicly came out as gay, becoming the first openly gay active player in the NBA and the first openly gay athlete across the four major North American professional sports leagues.

Collins’ family confirmed the heartbreaking news through a statement released by the NBA, describing him as an inspiration whose impact stretched far beyond basketball. Tributes immediately poured in from across the sports world, with players, coaches, executives, and fans honoring the courage and dignity he displayed throughout his life and career.

Who was Jason Collins?

A 13-year NBA veteran, Collins played for several franchises including the New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets. Known more for his defensive presence, leadership, and professionalism than flashy statistics, the seven-footer earned immense respect from teammates and coaches throughout his career.

Collins revealed his glioblastoma diagnosis publicly in late 2025 after experiencing severe brain fog and memory issues. Despite the devastating prognosis, he underwent extensive treatment including chemotherapy, radiation, and experimental therapies. He continued to make public appearances and remained connected with the basketball community during his fight against cancer.

Beyond the court, Collins became a symbol of inclusivity and courage in professional sports. His 2013 announcement changed the conversation surrounding LGBTQ+ athletes and inspired many others to live openly and authentically. Former US President Barack Obama, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and countless sports figures had previously praised Collins for his bravery and influence on the sporting world.

Collins is survived by his husband, film producer Brunson Green, whom he married in 2025, along with his parents and twin brother Jarron Collins. His legacy will continue to resonate as one of the most important figures in the history of inclusion and representation in sports.