Who Was Erin Benavides? Former Texas Prosecutor Linked To Tony Parker-Eva Longoria Divorce Scandal Dies By Suicide At 54

38th Judicial District DA Christina Mitchell/aonepipi/X

Erin Benavides, a former Texas prosecutor who came into the spotlight during the highly publicised 2010 divorce of NBA star Tony Parker and actress Eva Longoria, has died at the age of 54. News of her death emerged on November 2, bringing renewed attention to the controversy that once involved the San Antonio Spurs star and his former teammate Brent Barry.

According to reports, Benavides was found dead at a residence in Port Aransas, Texas, on October 14. Police had reportedly responded to a welfare concern after receiving information about a worrying message she had sent. According to a police report obtained by Page Six, investigators documented three firearms following the 54-year-old former prosecutor’s death. Authorities said that no foul play was suspected based on the preliminary investigation, although the case remains under investigation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former Texas Prosecutor Linked To Tony Parker-Eva Longoria Divorce Scandal Dies At 54

Benavides was previously married to former NBA player Brent Barry, who played alongside Parker at the San Antonio Spurs. She became part of a major controversy in 2010 after reports emerged alleging that she had been involved in an emotional affair with Parker, who was married to Longoria at the time. Longoria reportedly discovered hundreds of text messages between Parker and another woman, with Benavides subsequently identified in media reports.

The allegations attracted widespread attention, particularly because Parker and Barry were teammates in the NBA. However, Benavides denied having an affair with Parker, while Parker also reportedly denied any physical relationship. Longoria filed for divorce from Parker in November 2010, while Benavides and Barry's marriage also came to an end around the same period.

Beyond the controversy, Benavides went on to build a career in the legal profession and became involved in child welfare initiatives. She worked as an assistant district attorney in Texas, including in the 38th Judicial District's anti-gang and border prosecution unit, before resigning in August 2026. She also served as president and CEO of the Youth Center of Texas between 2020 and 2022, an organisation that supported victims of child sex trafficking.