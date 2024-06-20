Who Was David Johnson? The Arasikere Express Once Dismissed Michael Slater With A 157.8 Km Thunderbolt; VIDEO

Former India cricketer David Johnson died by alleged suicide in Bengaluru on Thursday at the age of 52. The tragic news came to light after he fell from the 4th floor of a private apartment and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Police reached the spot and took the victim to the hospital but Johnson couldn't survive. He was battling depression and struggling financially for several years, according to reports.

His family was forced to take help from friends while Johnson did odd jobs to make ends meet. Even the house that he lived in was gifted to him from the money received from a charity match organised for Johnson.

Former India cricketers like Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir reacted to Johnson's death on social media while BCCI secretary Jay Shah also posted a condolence message on X.

Who was David Johnson?

David Jude Johnson, born on October 16, 1971, in Arasikere, Karnataka, was a right-arm fast bowler who played for India, Karnataka, and the Belagavi Panthers in the Karnataka Premier League.

Johnson made his international debut for India in 1996, appearing in two Tests against Australia and South Africa. He took three wickets and scored eight runs in these matches.

Domestic Career

In domestic cricket, Johnson played 39 First-Class matches, taking 125 wickets at an average of 28.63, including eight five-wicket hauls. He was part of Karnataka's strong bowling lineup alongside Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, and Dodda Ganesh.

Rise to Prominence

Johnson gained national attention with impressive performances in domestic cricket. His standout moment was during the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season, where he achieved his best match figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala. This performance earned him a spot in the Indian team, and he debuted against Australia, replacing the injured Javagal Srinath. He notably dismissed Australian opener Michael Slater for a duck with a delivery reportedly clocked at 157.8 km/h.

Challenges and Legacy

Despite his domestic success, Johnson struggled to make a lasting impact internationally due to consistency and accuracy issues. His limited penetration and erratic performances restricted his opportunities at the highest level. Nonetheless, Johnson was a respected figure in Karnataka cricket for his contributions and memorable domestic performances.