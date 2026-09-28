Who Was Benjamin Satterley? Former WWE Star Dies At 40, One Day After AEW All Out

Benjamin Satterley, better known to wrestling fans as PAC in AEW and Neville in WWE, has died at the age of 40. The former WWE and AEW star’s death was announced on September 27, 2026, just one day after he appeared at AEW All Out.

Satterley was a prominent name in professional wrestling for more than two decades, competing for major promotions in the United States and internationally.

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Who Was Benjamin Satterley?

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Benjamin Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004. He quickly developed a reputation for his athletic style and high-flying performances.

Satterley joined WWE in 2012 and performed under the ring name Adrian Neville, later simply known as Neville. During his time with the company, he became one of the standout performers in NXT.

He won the NXT Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship before moving to WWE's main roster, where he also captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Benjamin Satterley’s AEW Career

After leaving WWE in 2018, Satterley signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and began performing as PAC. He became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion, a championship that was later renamed the AEW International Championship. He also won the AEW World Trios Championship and became associated with the Death Riders faction.

His Final AEW Appearance

Satterley appeared at AEW All Out 2026, where he competed against Andrade El Idolo in an AEW National Championship match. His death was announced the following day. AEW paid tribute to Satterley and extended its condolences to his family, friends and fans. The cause and circumstances of Benjamin Satterley’s death have not been publicly disclosed.