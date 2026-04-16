Who Was Alex Manninger? Former Arsenal GK Crushed To Death In Tragic Car-Train Collision

In a tragic news that sent shockwaves to the football community, former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger passed away in a car accident. As per reports, the 48-year-old was driving when his car collided with a local train near an unguarded level crossing. Manninger also featured for Juventus and was capped by Australia 33 times.

The news was confirmed by RB Salzburg, another one of his former sides.

"We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander,” it posted on X.

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What happened to Alex Manninger?

According to Austrian media, with reports also carried by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Cronache di Spogliatoio, he was involved in a fatal accident earlier today near the Salzburg railway line. His car reportedly collided with a local train at an unguarded level crossing. The precise circumstances of the incident remain unclear, as authorities continue to investigate the cause.

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Who was Alex Manninger?

Alex Manninger was an Austrian goalkeeper who played in the Serie A and Premier League in a career spanning more than 20 years. The 48-year-old began his career in native Australia, before finding fame at Arsenal, where he spent 5 seasons.

In a journeyman career, Manninger had spells at some of the top clubs inlcuding Juventus, Fiorentina and Liverpool where he last played. He featured in 33 matches for Australia, including featuring in the Euro 2008.